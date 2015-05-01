CHENNAI: Modern houses for the washermen community of Kaladipet may soon become a reality with the City Corporation on Thursday giving its nod to a 1998 resolution of the erstwhile Tiruvotriyur municipality and agreeing to transfer land that it owns to the TN Slum Clearance Board.

According to a resolution passed at the Council meeting, 5660 sq.m land would be transferred to the Board at the rate of Rs 10,000 per ground. As many as 85 people living in 46 hutments on the land, and who have been working as Dhobis there since 1946, are the beneficiaries. The corporation has also requested the Board to allocate 25 per cent of developed housing area for its Group D employees, who are sanitary and conservancy workers.

Responding to a question, Mayor Saidai S Duraisamy said construction of modern tenements in Moolakadai was gathering pace and once completed, it would be used to rehabilitate footpath dwellers in Harbour area as well as from some parts of Buckingham canal. “Rehabilitation of slum dwellers from Thideer Nagar will take some time as there are legal wrangles,” he added.

The Mayor also promised to complete installation of modern toilets by July 2015. To a query from ward 91 councillor PV Tamilselvan, he said that Namma Toilets have been installed in 13 locations in the city. “Namma toilets will be installed in 36 more locations besides e-toilets in 116 places, bio toilets in 16 locations while another 160 locations will have rental toilets. All these toilets will be free to use for the public,” he said.

Earlier, Duraisamy reaffirmed his faith in former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa returning to power. Addressing the AIADMK-strong council, he said, “Throughout history, the honest have never fallen. Dharma will triumph and Amma will be Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister again,” Duraisamy said.

Projects in Pipeline

■ 1,011 three-seater chairs to be procured for Corporation schools with NABARD funding

■ Rs 79.47 crore sought for reconstructing wall along Marina, cement roads and cycle tracks in zones 9 and 13

■ Footpaths in North and East portion of NSC Bose Road to be reconstructed

■ Footpaths to have rubber mould stones instead of granite

■ Rs 660.86 crore loan sought for Integrated Storm Water Drain project in Adyar, Cooum Basin, restoration of Narayanapuram lake

■ Community centre on MMDA Colony Main Road to be constructed at a cost of Rs 2.46 crore