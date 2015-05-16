For women looking to spruce up their wardrobe and looking to contribute for a cause, here is the best way to combine both. Make a Change Trust is conducting Made With Love Shopping Festival, which will be on from 11 am to 6 pm at Kasi Arcade in T Nagar. Made With Love is a clothing brand started by the Trust. For all the dress-crazy women, there are bright and pastel attire in all sizes and to match your earring fetish, there are a number of jhumkas in attractive colours. Those dropping by can also place orders, scouring through the different materials available for customised wear.

The sale comprises dresses, crop tops, some garage sale stuff, which includes dresses, tops, coloured pants, paintings and quilled jewellery. A huge portion of the proceeds will go towards educational cause.

Talking about the sale, Anusha Swamy, founder of the Trust, says, “ We have identified children from many schools who are in need of funds and the proceeds of the sale will go towards their education. At least two-third of the price of every item sold goes towards the cause, while one third goes towards the material. We don’t take anything from the sale,” she says.

In line with its cause for bringing about a change, the brand also has taken its social responsibility to another level by roping in the differently abled.

For the sale, Arti, a person with Down Syndrome, has made paper bags.

With accessories starting at Rs 150 and dresses below Rs 1,000, the sale will be on at Sameena’s Boutique in Kasi Arcade, opposite Residency Towers, T Nagar.