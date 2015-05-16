CHENNAI:Following the accident on KK Nagar 80 Feet Road last Saturday in which the zeal of two traffic policemen led to the death of a two-wheeler riding youth, top city police officials ordered sensitisation programmes for policemen to foster an attitudinal change in dealing with the public and to review the same every fortnight to identify those needing refresher courses.

The orders were issued by the City Police Commissioner S George on Thursday.

The sensitisation programme is for 15 days to begin with at two places in the City — City Police Office (CPO) Traffic Training Centre and Old CPO Modern Control Room. The specially designed curriculum will cover how to behave with the public and address the specific need to be behave politely but firmly.

On May 9, Selvam (19), of Mettu Kuppam, died on 80 Ft Road KK Nagar when traffic policemen on duty tried to stop the two-wheeler which the victim was riding with two friends.

In order to prevent such incidents, the policemen will be trained to handle digital cameras. As many as 250 digital cameras will be bought so that traffic policemen can take pictures of traffic violations and hand them over to Reserve Inspectors who will issue challans with pictures of violations.

Besides, the B-book system is to be revived. In this traditional system, the traffic policemen at signals and on beats will note down the registration numbers of vehicles for traffic violation and pass them to the concerned Reserve Inspectors to issue notices.

The other directive issued in the order was to form internal enforcement monitoring squad. The squad in civvies will be led by DCP, Traffic Planning. It will gather details on malpractices, rude behaviour and irregularities of traffic personnel which in turn will be reported to senior officers for appropriate action on the spot.

In addition, 40 CCTV cameras will be activated at the earliest for qualitative improvement of traffic enforcement.

Lorry Scare on GST Road

An empty container lorry broke down in the middle of the Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road near Guduvanchery on Friday afternoon

The lorry came to a halt after hitting a car, leading to a traffic hold-up on the stretch for about two hours, police sources said

A crane was called in to tow the heavy vehicle away. Police said traffic slowed down as vehicles on both directions were routed via a small path on the highway

The lorry was travelling towards Chengalpattu when it bumped into the car that was moving towards Chennai from the opposite direction