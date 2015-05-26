CHENNAI: WÜhistlepodu might have been the buzzword among the fans of Chennai Super Kings at the IPL Finals, as they cheered frantically for their team to win. However ‘Whistlepodu’ had been doing the rounds at the Isai Saral concert, by S P Balasubrahmanyam, which was organised by Kadayam R Raju, on Sunday, as fans could not resist humming and whistling along with each song that he sang.

One was amazed at the fact that despite being the D-Day for CSK, a fair number of people, who have been ardent followers of each of the songs sung by him, still gathered to listen to the enchanting voice of SPB. The evening kicked off by the performances of singers like Solomon, Nirmala, and others who might be lesser known to the music loving crowd, or who might have been a part of such concerts before. However, the perfection with which they sang was enough to keep the audience engrossed.

Sonia, from Airtel Super Singer 4, performed with so much precision, that a young singer like her performed, alongside the legend. The songs that they performed were Idhu Oru Nila Kaalam, Andru Vandadhu Ore Nila, Janani Janani Jagam Nee Agam Nee and others, following the most awaited moment came when SPB ushered in the spirit of celebration of music, with the song Paatu Thalaivan Paadinal from the film Ithaya Kovil.

The first few gamagams itself garnered the best response from the audience.

Next was Naan Pesa Vanthen from the 1976 film Paalooti Valartha Killi, which is in itself became an instance of how long and musical, his career has been. After listening to the song Ange Varuvadhu Yaaro from Netru Indru Naalai, one came to a realisation that his evergreen voice could still capture the essence of happiness and romance, through his effective voice modulation.

Though, the audience kept on demanding popular hits that he performs on stage, SPB giddily said the songs which were lesser performed, but have a qualitative spirit, have to be sung more often. Hence, the songs performed were more of the lesser performed songs by SPB.

Other songs that were sung were Meenamma Meenamma from Rajadhi Raja, Nandha En Nila from the film Nandha En Nila. However, the loudest cheers came when he sang a few lines of Tere Mere Bheech Main from Ek Duje Ke Liye, and the entire auditorium lingered with fans chanting ‘Once More’, only to go listen to a parody, wherein he gave his best wishes to CSK.

The songs covered a wide range of genres and actors, starting from MGR, Rajnikanth, Kamal Hassan and others, which yet again became an instance to show how his voice suited each and every one of them.

The evening saw the lively performance of SPB, for whose musical charm, it seemed that age has not withered his flair for music, as fans from all age groups equally enjoyed his songs.

