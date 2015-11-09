25 Children With Autism take Part in Sports Day Celebrations

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: Running towards the finish line, throwing the ball over the net to the other player, or batting for a sixer in high spirits, around 25 students (with autism) of Crysallis participated in the 7th Annual Sports Day, at the YMCA stadium on Saturday. “All the events were important as each required a special kind of focus. For instance, spider walk tests stamina and back walking tests concentration. I really appreciate their sports instructor who got them to learn, practice and help them strengthen themselves,” said director of Sai Fitness Studio Srimathy Lakshmi Kumar, who was the chief guest that morning. “My daughter is not very interested in sports. She does only if she is asked to. Plus, she is so moody. But even at home, I take her for walks around the apartment, make her back walk and practise spider walking too,” says mother of Neeraja who won the first place in spider walk. CE talked to their sports instructor, S Prabhu Arun Khanna, who tells us that students are encouraged to enjoy whatever they do. “Activities are introduced to them in the form of a game. Gradually they gain interest, as they master a given task along with improvement in their concentration skills,” he said. “We give each student individual attention and training through activities that would improve their motor skills, balance and co-ordination.” Awards were presented by Srimathy and Hari Krishnan, Principal of Sai Vocation and Education Centre. The members of the Lion’s club were also present to motivate the students and distributed sweets to them.