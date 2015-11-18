CHENNAI: Asserting that the city Corporation has handled the monsoon woes to the best of its ability, Commissioner Vikram Kapur addressing the media on Tuesday stated, “The Corporation is ready to face any future event.”

He said that without any planning or execution on the Corporation’s part, it would have not been possible to set up so many camps, pump out so much water and ensure minimal causalities.

“If this amount of rainfall occurred 10 years ago, there would have been many more casualties,” he said.

So far only one death has been officialy recorded in the city.

Agreeing that though the older roads were damaged by rains, he responded that the 194 newly laid roads by the Corporation though, were in perfect condition.

“This was a completely unprecedented amount of rainfall. Everyday, over 1,000 complaints are being received informing that even with 23,000 workers out on the field it has been difficult to handle the volume of complaints.” Temporary patchwork for all affected roads are being done, revealed Deputy Commissioner (Works) KS Kandasamy. “The newly laid roads have no damage. The ones that have been damaged were all the roads laid more than 3 years ago,” he said.

He pointed to General Patters road and GN Chetty road maintaining that these roads that see no flooding still end up being flooded because of the overflowing Mambalam canal which is full. “When the canals are all overflowing, no amount of desilting or Storm Water Drains (SWDs) alone can handle the situation,” he said.

The newly developed areas, particularly the more recently developed ones like the Velachery and OMR were agreed to have lower-lying roads needing more planning and work.

“The Corporation will be working together with institutes like Anna University, IIT and Institute of remote sensing for creating better models to manage rain in the future,” Kapur added.

A total of 221 pumping stations which usually pump out 500 MLD of water is now pumping out over 800-900 MLD of water everyday, revealed Metrowater Department Managing Director, B ChandraMohan.

About 50 boats have been deployed for evacuating inundated areas with NDRF, Fire Department, Fisheries department and Coast Guard involved in the monsoon relief activities, as revealed by B Valarmathi, Minister for Social Welfare.