CHENNAI: The floods in Velachery, Madipakkam, Medavakkam and Pallikaranai are man-made disasters, according to an experts.

While noted scientist M S Swaminathan has highlighted the need for an urgent mapping of hotspots in Chennai and the State in terms of human suffering, environmentalist Nityanand Jayaram and IIT Madras civil engineering professor S Mohan, hold the government agencies responsible for relaxing the planning norms and allowing people to construct buildings on water bodies.

“Velachery was a lake and it was turned into a concrete jungle. It was an essential part of storm water drainage. Once houses were built, there was no way the water could flow out,” said Mohan. The flood water was not draining out to Buckingham Canal as the route earmarked for flow of the water has been shrunk by encroachments, he said. Jayaram blames the MRTS and houses on water bodies. “There is nothing called sustainable development. In the name of development we are building infrastructure on water bodies,” he said.

Putting forth a scientific analysis, Swaminathan says that the problem has to be viewed in a decentralised manner with the involvement of local communities. The major cause of flash floods is the lack of proper drainage facilities. Naturally occurring drains have become clogged and there is no way for the water to flow ouw, he says.

“Infiltration into the soil is also poor because of many reasons, including the hardening of the top soil. Instead of playing a “blame game”, it is important for citizens and officers in every block aided by corporation officers to prepare a strategy for ensuring that excess monsoon rain water is conserved and managed so that hardship to people and disruption of normal life are avoided, he says. Ezhumazhai Seshan, who lives near Pallikaranai, says the inundation in Velachery, Madipakkam, Medavakkam and Pallikaranai could be curbed had efforts been taken to clear encroachments in and around Pallikaranai.

Most of the residential areas in and around Velachery were inundated after the heavy downpour. Jayaram rules out any hope for Velachery during the rains. Pallikarnai Marsh is among the few and last remaining natural wetlands of south India. Till about 30 years ago the marsh was spread over an area of more than 5,000 hectares.

The lack of understanding of the importance of a marsh in an urban environment as a flood regulator has led to it being reduced to a tenth its original size.

Seshan alleges that some of the colonies that have sprouted along the marshland do not have proper approval. He says even the High Court-appointed panel recommendations to preserve Pallikaranai marshland had not been implemented yet.