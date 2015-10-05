94 Vie for CMDA's 30 Industrial Plots

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: The allotment process for plots in the industrial layout at Chithamanur village in Maraimalai Nagar began as the Allotment Committee of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CDMA) started processing the applications.

A total of 94 applications have been received for 30 plots and CMDA is planning to shortlist them after ascertaining the procedure of allotment followed in SIDCO.

The 32.26 acres industrial layout is part of the Maraimalai Nagar New Town Scheme. It was approved by CMDA on November 27, 2012 and development works were completed at a cost of Rs 14 crore.

Interestingly, prices of industrial plots have been slashed by nearly less-than-half the figure earmarked earlier.

The price was fixed at Rs 1,060 per square feet for 2013-14 on October 21, 2013. It was revised with a 12 per cent carrying charge for the year 2014-15.

As such, for the current year, it has been fixed at Rs 1187 per square feet. Sources indicated the revised price could be Rs 738 per square feet thereby putting them on par with residential plots in Maraimalai Nagar.

Sources said the committee headed by vice chairman Dharmendra Pratap Yadav stressed on the need to address state pollution control board requirements and shortlist the proposal of clean industries for allotment.

The application will also be scrutinised by giving priority to existing industries running on rental or leased premises and those who want to shift their premises. “We are also considering fresh proposals of entrepreneurs,” said sources.