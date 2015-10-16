CHENNAI: Three masked, knife-toting men went on a robbing spree in and around Vyasarpadi, in which five women and a shopkeeper fell victims on Wednesday night. The gang managed to flee with 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 15,000 in cash from three successful strikes.

Police said Bhuvaneshwari (38), of Desikanandapuram, Vyasarpadi, was traveling with her husband by car. Near SIDCO Industrial Estate, Sharma Nagar the car was stopped at around 8 pm in a poorly lit stretch by the three, who carried machetes and had their faces masked.

Flashing their knives, the three snatched the gold chain weighing 7 sovereigns from the woman and melted into the darkness. The shocked couple complained to Vyasarpadi police about this robbery.

Meanwhile, Murugammal (50), of Tindivanam, who was visiting her relative’s house in Vyasarapadi was targeted when she was returning to her place. She was waiting at the bus stop near Dr Ambedkar College of Arts and Science, along with three other women when three men wearing masks came at around 10.15 pm.

The three threatened the women to part with their jewellery. All of them including Murugammal promptly removed the jewellery and handed them over to the armed and masked men. It was only after the three masked robbers evaporated into thin air that Murugammal learnt she was the only one wearing a 3 sovereign gold chain while the other three women sported only imitation jewellery.

A little earlier before this incident, the three reportedly targeted Rajendran (54), who runs a savory shop on Erukkancheri High Road.

The three forced Rajendran to hand over Rs 15,000 from the cash box and then fled the scene.