CHENNAI: Forged signatures, illegal sub-licensing of works by lyricists and composers, and non-payment of royalties — the allegations faced by the Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS), one of the leading copyright society in the country, were so serious that the Copyright Division of Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) has appointed an official to probe these ‘irregularities’.

The Mumbai-based IPRS has many top Tamil lyricists, including R Vairamuthu and Piraisudan, occupying top posts.

On behalf of its members — writers, composers and publishers of music — the society issues licences to users of music and collect royalties from them, and distribute this after deducting administrative costs.

However, according to the several complaints received by the Copyright office of MHRD from IPRS members, there were several irregularities in the administration. The members complained that the IPRS did not return their royalties by imposing ‘illegal’ conditions, violating the Copyright Act, 1957 and Copyright Rules, 2013.

They also alleged that IPRS illegally transferred mechanical rights and ringtone royalties to another Mumbai-based copyright society, Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) which manages sound recording rights.

Other charges against the society include illegal sub-licensing of collection of royalties resulting in revenue loss, forgery of signatures or misrepresentations to the ministry and non-compliance of the 2013 Rules for its re-registration.

Following several such complaints, the ministry appointed YPC Dangey, retired joint secretary and legal adviser of the Department of Legal Affairs in Ministry of Law and Justice, as an inquiry officer to probe these alleged irregularities.

The inquiry officer and his team have been directed to submit their report to the Central government within three months from the first date of sitting.

This is not the first time such probes were ordered. However, the IPRS had earlier appealed against similar appointments made by MHRD at the Bombay High Court in February and June 2014, both of which were dismissed.

When Express contacted the Southern Regional Manager -Licensing of the IPRS, Ananth Rajasekhar, he said he was unaware of the development. Despite repeated calls, Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Nigam was not available for comments.