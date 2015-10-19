CHENNAI: To strengthen quality control check of medicine and drugs sold in the State, the government is planning to set up a drugs-testing laboratory in Madurai.

Presently, the State has only one centre in Chennai, which, officials say, hampers effective testing.

“Last year, we collected 10,000 samples. But, we could test only 8,000 samples owing to lack of capacity in drug-testing,” S Abdul Khader, Drugs Controller, Tamil Nadu, told Express.

The new lab is to be set up in collaboration with the Union government.

It is learnt that the State government has sent the proposal to the Union Health Ministry for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on ‘strengthening of state drugs regulatory system.’

“The Union government will sanction Rs. 43 crore under the MoU,” Abdul Khader said.

The Memorandum of Understanding is proposed to remain in force until March 31, 2018. Under this, the State should bear 25 per cent of the costs and the Centre 75 per cent. Recurring charges in operating the centre after the expiry of the Memorandum of Understanding would be borne by the state government.

Officials said the new centre in Madurai would be a boon because samples collected from southern districts could be quickly tested, instead of transporting them to Chennai.

The State government was planning also to recruit more drug inspectors.

“Presently, we have 147 drug inspectors. Ideally, there should be around 200. This shortage is affecting the enforcement system,” another senior official said.

There are 14 zonal offices of the drug control authority in the state, of which four are in Chennai. Each zone is headed by an assistant director.