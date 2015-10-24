CHENNAI: The IIT-Madras’ annual tech fest, Shaastra, has come up with a few initiatives and programmes ahead of its launch. The Pledge-A-Book initiative by Shaastra’s student organising team is one such. “Through Pledge a Book we aim to take books to people who can’t afford them,” said a Shaastra spokesperson to City Express. What Pledge-A-Book would seek to do is to mobilise donors and other well wishers to donate as many books as they can to the common pool.

The books from the common pool are then distributed to underprivileged sections of society. The initiative is not new. Last year’s edition of Shaastra also had Pledge-A-Book. But the first attempt was a largely localised effort — confining itself to Chennai and IIT-M. Organisers say that the campaign was successful with high mobilisation and seven libraries being set up for underprivileged children through the donations. This year, Pledge-A-Book is being targeted on a national level. “We also plan on scaling up the campaign to a national level by expanding both our on-ground and online presence.

Along with various collection points across the country and collaborations with institutions, organisations and prominent personalities, we will also launch an online portal to connect with all possible stakeholders,” said the spokesperson. The campaign, which is to be launched on Saturday, is targeting over 20 schools, colleges and techno parks across the country. The campaign has also received support from prominent personalities, including Sachin Tendulkar and Shashi Tharoor, according to the organisers.