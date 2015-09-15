CHENNAI: The diploma courses at the MGR Government Film and Television Institute will be converted into Bachelor of Cinema courses, State Minister for Information and Special Programme Implementation KT Rajenthrabhalaji told the Assembly on Monday.

He further announced that part-time courses would be inaugurated in the institute. ‘Tamizharasu’, the magazine published by the State government, would be digitalised. Besides, digital printers would be purchased for the magazine press, he said during his reply to the discussion on demands for grants to his ministry.

The birth anniversary of freedom fighters ‘Tiruppur’ Kumaran and Vanchinathan would be observed as State functions, he announced.

The minister said the AIADMK government had increased the journalist’s pension which was ` 5000 in 2011 to `7,500. It had also increased the family pension for journalists from ` 2500 to `4500. The reporters’ room at the Secretariat was renovated and a media centre was set up for reporters during the AIADMK government, Rajenthrabhalaji said.

Memorials had been created for Subramania Siva, Tamil music trinity, Gopal Naicker, Vanchinathan, Marshal Nesomany, Velu Nachiar, Sankaralinganar, Veerapandiya Kattabomman, Dheeran Chinnamalai and Veerathai Kuyili, the minister said. The State government had also renovated the memorials for AIADMK founder MGR, former Chief Minister CN Annadurai and Dravidar Kazhagam founder EVR Periyar.

A park is being set up around the memorials for MGR and Anna and new memorials for freedom fighter Ondi Veeran, Communist leader Singaravelar, Jeevarathinam, Dravidian movement’s stalwart ‘Pattukottai’ Alagirisamy, he said. A new auditorium and State Information Centre was under construction, the minister told the Assembly.