CHENNAI: Almost a year has gone by since the Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu made the announcement that his ministry has cleared a proposal to extend Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase I to Tiruvotiyur, but the project has not moved an inch further since then, for want of approval from the Union Cabinet.

“The proposal to extend the Phase I extension of the project by further 9 km from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar at Tiruvottiyur would costs around `3,700 crore,” said an official from the Chennai Metro Rail, adding optimistically that the clearance is expected soon.

Ichiguchi Tomohide, the senior representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), one of the key funding agencies of the capital-intensive project, told City Express that they are yet to get the proposal.

Meanwhile, senior officials said the whole elevated stretch could be thrown open to public before the end of the financial year. The trail runs on the stretch between Alandur to St Thomas Mount and Little Mount to OTA is likely to be conducted in the first week of November, said the official, adding that the trial run from OTA to airport is likely by December.

The work on the Koyambedu-Egmore underground stretch is also progressing smoothly and Chennai Metro officials are hopeful that the trial run in that stretch would be conducted by February next year.

The tender for completing a total of 5.5 km of tunnels between Saidapet to DMS will be decided next month and the work could start by December or next year.

The metro rail network’s phase II, which will stretch to 88 km, is most likely to cost above `40,000 crore, a Metro rail source said. This was necessitated after Russian firm Mosmetrostroy, a metro rail contractor, walked out of the project.

The second phase will have three corridors – Madhavaram to Siruseri (41km), Koyambedu to Light House (linking Nerkundram) (14km) and Madhavaram to Perumbakkam (33km). The detailed project report is yet to be completed, the official said.