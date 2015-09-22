CHENNAI: The state government’s plan to provide proper housing for the poor, received a major fillip with the Housing and Urban and Development Corporation agreeing to back the scheme to build 20,000 green house units in town panchayats for economically weaker sections. This was decided during a meeting between officials of housing and urban development department and HUDCO.

Sources at HUDCO told City Express that they have agreed to fund the project. “The loan payment is for a period of 15 years and the houses will be built for the economically weaker sections,” sources said. “The scheme is likely to be implemented from November.”

This comes after the department, through a government order released recently, decided to sanction financial assistance of Rs 2.1 lakh each to 20,000 economically weaker families in the town panchayats under Phase I. It converts huts or mud houses into green houses with a concrete roof and solar power.

Official sources said that Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board would repay the loan and interest charged through the sale of Transferrable Development Rights (TDR) accrued due to the construction of Economic Weaker Section houses at periodic intervals, as per the loan repayment schedule. The loan will also be backed by government guarantee. While the scheme is attractive, it still remains to be seen as to how slum clearance board would repay the loan amount through proceeds from sale of TDR. But sources said that if it fails to pay through TDR, then the government will intervene to make the scheme successful.

The scheme envisages a stage-wise completion certificate by respective assistant executive engineers. “When the beneficiaries are identified, they have to construct the house till the basement level following which the first installment of the amount would be credited in their bank account. There is no third party or mediator. This would bring in transparency,” official sources added.

Sources said the solar-powered lighting system in the green houses shall be installed by TN Energy Development Agency. Each house will have a living room, bedroom, kitchen and toilet besides rain water harvesting structures. The designs proposed are flexible and the plinth area of the house will not exceed 360 sq ft.

The eligibility for the applicant under the scheme is that he should be poor and should not own a concrete house. Assistance will be provided to construct a house with a plinth area of not less than 300 square feet.