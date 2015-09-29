CHENNAI: The city produces a mammoth 45 lakh kilos of garbage every single day. Organic, recyclable, chemical waste — the entire lot goes completely unsegregated into the dump yards at Kodungaiyur (2,100 tonnes) and Perungudi (2,300 tonnes), filling up at an alarming pace and causing uproar by residents of the areas.

Adding to this, the long-throttled plans in Minjur and Kuthambakkam for a garbage-recycling unit had dragged on for more than two years before being declared undoable last month. Now, residents have to wait until the solid-waste management project is up and running at the Kodungaiyur dumpyard which is fed 2,100 tonnes of trash daily. If the model works out, it will be replicated at Perungudi dump yard which receives about 2,300 tonnes of garbage daily.

Lack of Public Initiative

The website of the Corporation of Chennai says nearly 68 per cent of all garbage are from residential spaces in Chennai. While a lot of this garbage can be recycled or segregated at home, the idea is met with stiff opposition. A 50-year-old Thiruvanmiyur resident Shiva, who is the secretary of an apartment building he lives in says, “Waste segregation is not practical, not when there is not even a dustbin for the 200 odd houses on my street.” He is seconded by a majority including office-goers and homemakers who deem garbage segregation a cumbersome and pointless exercise. As stated in a previously written article on City Express, the civic body even offered a half-gram gold coin and wrist-watches to residents who segregate garbage before sanitation workers come for collection every day. The initiative, however, has failed to woo residents.

The apathy trickles down to even residents living in posh areas of the city. “Bus tickets or chocolate wrappers might be small exceptions, but I certainly don’t dump garbage like food stuff on the road,” says a 33-year-old business analyst residing on Harrington Road

How bad does it get?

Besides, a lack of initiative, many residents related shocking incidents of dumping to City Express. From shops on MG road, Adyar that unapologetically empty out garbage on road sides instead of crossing a few yards to dump it in a dustbin, there are also sly offenders who chuck non-vegetarian food behind transformers and road corners. “I once saw a woman throwing a used diaper from a moving bus onto the road,” recollects Priyaa K, a research scholar.

Clearing the Mess

Even in this climate of neglect, city-based startups are around to help sort out at least some of the mess. ‘Kabadiwalla Connect’ for instance, makes it possible to take waste segregation forward. They provide a door-to-door waste retrieval service and encourage people to segregate at homes before they come to pick it up. After paying households for the recyclable waste, it is sent to a ‘Kabadiwala’ or paperman for processing. Biodegradable wastes on the other hand, are sent for dumping where it can decompose without the intrusion of scrap, metal, glass and plastic waste as it is often the case.

Similarly, others like Global Waste Management help in e-waste management for the accumulating gizmo junk in homes today. Alternatively, many teenagers and office-goers are also taking the initiative with NGOs to clean up ecological spaces like rivers, roads, beaches and are spreading the anti-dumping message.

Semblance of hope

At the recent Global Investor’s Meet, the French firm ‘Suez Environment’ that is providing Bengaluru with expertise on waste management announced it will also be helping Chennai to tackle the issue. On speaking to people on dumping-habits, CE found that a surprising number of urban youth between the age of 18-25 are in fact, conscious of how they dispose trash.

“I have never dumped anything in public space. I often tend to scold my parents if they ever do it,” declares 2-year-old journalism student Chethana B, who considers herself environmentally conscious.

When questioned on what irks her about people’s dumping habits, Anita V another youngster points to the very exercise of people throwing trash in a bin. “Well, are you putting the food inside your mouth or around yourself. I think it is the same concept with a dustbin, what’s the point throwing your rubbish all around the dustbin?” comes her quick reply.