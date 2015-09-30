CHENNAI:To celebrate the International Day of Older Persons, HelpAge India held a day long event at the Kuchalambal Kalyana Mandapam on Tuesday. Around 800 senior citizens from 25 old age homes in the city had flocked at the hall to participate in dance, games, drama and a lot of fun activities. While some were dressed in Maharashtrian style attire, some wore bohemian.

The theme of this function is HUG — Help Unite Generations, a campaign of HelpAge India that aims at solving problems faced by elders in society. The initiative was started in response to the problems of isolation faced by urban elders. “There are around 100 million elders in our country today, most of whom die due to loneliness and depression. We want to spread awareness about the need of providing companionship to elders and how isolation paves way for maximum troubles,” said V Sivakumar, director, HelpAge India, Tamil Nadu.

S V Kaushik, advisor Information Technology and internal audit of Tube Investments of India had presided over the function. “With the growing rate of nuclear families, more and more senior citizens end up living isolated and depressed lives. I am glad that HelpAge India has taken up such an initiative,” he said. The event also saw several school and college students hugging the elders.

They also performed dance to entertain everyone. “It has been proven that five hugs a day leads to a happy life,” said Sivakumar. “We will do our bit to bring happiness to all senior citizens.”