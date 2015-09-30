CHENNAI: Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Tuesday announced that Amma Literary Award would be presented to a woman writer who contributes to women’s literature. The award will carry a purse of Rs 1 lakh and a citation and the first award will be presented on Tamil New Year’s day.

Making a suo motu statement in the State Assembly, the Chief Minister recalled that during the past four years, awards had been instituted in the names of great Tamil savants — Kabilar, U V Swaminatha Iyer, Kambar, Umaru Pulavar, G U Pope and Elango Adigal. Besides, Tamil Thai award, Computer Tamil award and Tamil Chemmal award had also been instituted. She further said 10 scholars who translate quality works in other languages to Tamil would be honoured with ‘Best Translator’ award (Rs 1 lakh and citation). To celebrate the 125th birthday of late poet Bharathidasan, a poetry session comprising 125 poets would be organised for two days at an expenditure of Rs 5 lakh. Further, the birthday of the late poet would be celebrated as Tamil Poets Day by the State.