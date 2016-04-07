CHENNAI: Menstruation is a normal process in every woman’s life, but it turns unbearable when it causes severe pain and discomfort that can significantly interfere with everyday activities for several days. More than half of all girls and women suffer from dysmenorrhoea (cramps) all over the world. Dysmenorrhoea is the occurrance of painful cramps during menstruation. It is a dull or throbbing pain that usually centers in the lower mid-abdomen, radiating toward the lower back or thighs.

Types

Dysmenorrhoea is called ‘primary’ when there is no specific pelvic pathology and ‘secondary’ when the pain is caused by a gynecological problem. Excess estrogen, which boosts fluid and salt retention, can worsen the situation. At least 10% of young women have symptoms that are severe that they cannot participate in normal activities.

Symptoms

Besides lower abdominal pain, cramp sufferers may also experience backache, pain sensations in the inner thighs and mood swings.

Nausea, vomiting and fainting

Headache

Frequent urination

Altered bowel habits like diarrhoea or constipation

Heart palpitation and sweating

Premenstrual symptoms like heaviness, fullness and painfulness of breasts

In Siddha

According to Siddha, it is called soothaga vali, impairment of apaana vaayu is responsible for this menstrual cramps. Its normal course is downwards and if it does not move, it is because of hormonal imbalance, constipation, or other factors. Moving in reverse direction fills the uterus. The uterus discharges it with spasmodic pain.

Treatment

Kumaari aasavam is the medicine used to treat this condition. Its usual dose is six teaspoon, taken twice daily after food with equal quantity of water.

Yoga and exercise

Cat stretch position: Rest on your hands and knees, slowly arch the back.

The pelvic tilt is another popular yoga position.

Aerobic exercises releases endorphin hormones or ‘feel good’ hormones in the body.

— Dr B Thamizhkkani (Government Siddha Physician, Ariyalur)