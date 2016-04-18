CHENNAI: There’s no better day than Sunday for cartoons. And we’re not just talking about kids. Chennai’s fourth cartoonist workshop for the year, this weekend, saw a heavy turnout with people across all age groups!

With drawing pads in hand and rapt attention towards veterans in the field that took the floor, the morning session took place at the Rajan Eye Care Clinic auditorium in T Nagar. Seasoned cartoonist Keshav was the special guest, while others like Devanathan, Ganesh Mahadevan and caricaturist K Siva Prabanandan also took the stage with insightful demos and drawing tips. This included everything from what pen to use to why observing live expressions can be more effective than drawing by copying from a book.

K R Ramki who organised the workshop and is a cartoonist himself said, “We started the sessions as a platform for those interested in this art to have access to cartoonists. You can’t just walk into a newspaper office and hope to meet one,” he laughs.

So far, these sessions have seen a response of anywhere between 50 to 80 people in attendance, ranging from school students to doctors to retired bank officials. And Ramki adds, “With more women showing interest, we hope to have our next workshop exclusively for women.”