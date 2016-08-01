Home Cities Chennai

Alternative approach to wellness and holistic living

CHENNAI: Have you always been one of those people who have related homeopathy to a placebo effect and brushed it off? A first-of-its-kind in the state, Dr Koppikars Foundation for Homeopathy, (KFH) along with the Global Homeopathy Foundation (GHF), organised a national meet on this alternative medicine to promote it as a medicinal science and spread awareness to all sections of society. This was the third national conference in a series of 20, which saw eminent doctors, scientists and students of the subject coming together, presenting papers backed by scientific proof to demystify the science of homeopathy, making it more accessible to the layman.

“Homeopathy is a holistic science by default. It looks at treating the whole body, where just the physician is not enough to help. You need the support of researchers, allied scientists, molecular biologists, chemists and physicists to help prove how homeopathy is working,” says Dr Khushali Gambhir, trustee of KFH.

Each edition of the conference has scientists presenting new papers with path-breaking findings on the subject. Its main objectives are to enhance support, facilitate fundamental research and present it to the public and policy makers.

What started as a state-level conference three years ago has crossed boundaries and now looks forward to having various chapters across the country. “Currently, seven countries are in the process of legal consultations to open chapters including the US, Canada and Malaysia,” Dr Sreevals Menon, managing trustee, GHF.

India has always had a higher seat in homeopathy as it is one of the first countries to have had organised homeopathy education at the undergraduate level. “In most countries, it is offered as a PG course which encouraged non-medical professionals who aren’t trained to practice it. It is the kind of academia in India that makes us superior,” Dr Menon adds.

Dr Jayesh V Sanghvi, trustee of both GHF, KFH, says, “Allopathy is a system essentially against nature. It is required at times, but is a system of suppression. You can relieve a condition but cannot cure it completely. This is where homeopathy comes in.”

“With no side effects unlike conventional medicine, it is easily accessible, backed by scientific research and treats you physically, mentally and emotionally,” he explains.

Homeopathy has been always been treated like the Cinderella of medicine and it is high time this notion is changed, he says. Conferences like this where scientific papers are presented is a huge step forward, he adds.

