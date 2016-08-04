CHENNAI: If you are a dosa lover, you will love my special Hilton Dosa. You don’t need sambhar or chutney with it. People come to me with special requests for the dosa — that is basically made with dosa batter and eggs. It‘s almost like pizza. You won’t find it anywhere else, not even in other Hilton branches across the country. Just namma Chennai, you have to experience it (grins).

I’ve been in the industry since 1994 and I’ve had my fair share of learning and experience. Though I started out with my own catering business after college, I had to give it up when my father fell sick. It was crucial that I stayed in Chennai (many of my clients were from other cities which required a lot of travelling). Then I worked in different hotels including Le Meridien. For a while, I was in Hilton, Colombo, where I discovered that Sri Lankans loved North Indian food. Dal Makhani, Rogan Josh, butter chicken… I specialised in South Indian cuisine, but then I turned pan Indian. Their cuisine is similar to ours but we use different forms of coconut while they stick to a standard set of preparation.

For my outh Indian dishes, I love using garlic, coriander and chilli. Garlic in the form of dry, powder, fried in oil or garlic pickles on my tables; 99% of my dishes have coriander in them; I use a variety of chillies including yellow, red and Kashmiri.

You know when I made my first meal? I was 21. My head chef failed to arrive and we had hundreds of guests waiting at the marriage hall to be fed. I stepped in. Now it has been 19 years in the industry, I’m still learning and experimenting with flavours.

I grew up in an environment where food was everywhere — from my mother’s kitchen and the smell of her fish curry to my uncle’s food canteen and his son’s catering business. I would travel with him on assignments to Kerala, observing and learning. My heart was set — a career in food and nothing else.