MCI wants to suspend another doctor for a year

CHENNAI: In the second such case in the last two weeks, the Medical Council of India (MCI) has again asked the Tamil Nadu Medical Council to suspend a doctor from practice for a year on the charges of working as faculty in two colleges at the same time.

According to official sources, Dr Mannam Rama Rao appeared as a professor of psychiatry at MNR Medical College and Hospital, Andhra Pradesh on October 7, 2013, and again appeared as a faculty and head of psychiatry at Shri Sathya Sai Medical College and Research Institute, Kancheepuram on March 3, 2014.

Though this was not detected immediately, the sub-committee that the MCI had constituted to scrutinise declaration forms found this out during it assessment for the academic year 2014.

The Ethics Committee of the Medical Council of India, after recording the statements of Mannam Rama Rao and the principals of the two colleges, decided that Rao had to face disciplinary action.

Confirming this to Express, sources from Tamil Nadu Medical Council said that the doctor would be suspended for a year and a resolution would be passed at the next disciplinary committee meeting of the council.

Only last week, the medical council suspended Dr Muthu Kumar, who appeared as a teaching faculty in Annaii Medical College and Hospital in Kancheepuram district and also in the SRM Medical College and Hospital in Kattankulathur. 

