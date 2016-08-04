The delinquent who became an AC mechanic

Venkatesan Parthasarathy By

CHENNAI: A few months short of turning 19, S Senthil Kumar (name changed) prefers not to think too much about the day he was caught and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for a crime he committed as a minor. He instead opens up enthusiastically on his transformation from a careless boy who respected no one, to a responsible young man.

In February 2015, Kumar, a resident of West Mugappair, was caught by the police on charges of abetting the sale of stolen jewellery. A school dropout who was yet to turn 18 then, he was first taken to the Puzhal Central Jail where he spent close to 15 days, and was then shifted to the Government Juvenile Home in Kellys.

After his parents moved a bail petition, he was released and subsequently referred by the Child Welfare Committee to an NGO for his rehabilitation. The probationary officer of Thiruvallur district, under which Mugappair fell, admitted him to Sevalaya, a charity organization in the district which also runs a community college for school dropouts.

At his new rehabilitation centre, daily sessions of personal counselling awaited Kumar. “The first one month was a real struggle, as he would not listen to anybody,” recalled the Sevalaya staff. At the community college and in the hostel, others would hesitate to approach Kumar due to his attitude.

As a child, Kumar did not have an easy life. His father, an engineer, had separated from his wife years ago when Kumar was still a baby. His mother, who worked at an Amma canteen, raised him and his younger brother. That it was difficult for a single mother with two kids is an understatement! Even as the elder son went astray, the financial crunch almost forced the younger son to drop out of school as well.

According to G Krishnasamy, the warden of Sevalaya’s boys hostel, “In the initial weeks itself, the boy confessed that he smoked beedi, cigarettes and ganja as well as Hans — a chewable tobacco.” Kumar also told the warden that such bad habits started in the company of other boys in his area when he was in Class 8. The following year saw him drop out of school.

The first change in him was noticed by the warden, coming on the heels of another misdemeanour. Krishnasamy recalls Kumar smoking in the hostel despite running a high temperature. What hours of counselling couldn’t do did the trick then. “I told him that it is acceptable for people to make mistakes, but to repeat them will lead to dark spots in life. I also cited my own life experience of overcoming obstacles,” Krishnasamy told City Express.

That very night, something snapped in Kumar’s mind. In his own words, “What the warden said….it stayed in my mind. I couldn’t let it go. I was left to ponder what my future would be if I didn’t change my ways.”

From then on, there was no looking back. Krishnasamy, who firmly believes counselling can change every juvenile in conflict with law, said he was truly confident that Kumar hasdturned over a new leaf. Having joined the community college in April 2015, Kumar walked out six months later with a job in hand. The vocational course he successfully completed led to a placement with a prominent cooling company as an air conditioner mechanic.

Kumar remarked that he had completely moved on from the past. “I have shifted residence and changed my mobile number which no one knows except my family and well wishers.” With a monthly salary of `10,000, Kumar is funding his younger brother’s education, besides helping his mother run the house.

And as far as smoking beedis is concerned, Kumar says with a grin that he can’t bear the stench anymore.