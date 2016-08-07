Madras HC to decide tomorrow if Swathi's alleged killer Ram Kumar can be video-recorded

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: The High Court of Madras will hear on Monday the last-minute petition by Ram Kumar's counsel opposing the police's move to video record the accused in the sensational Swathi murder case.

The Nungambakkam police, which is investigating the daring daylight murder of the Infosys employee Swathi, had earlier obtained permission from a magistrate court to take Ram Kumar to the vicinity of the Nungambakkam station on Monday and video record his movements.

While police sources said the video record will help them correlate it with the CCTV footage of the suspect recorded on the day of murder, Ram Kumar's counsel had opposed it. The defense counsel had contended that the fresh videos can be doctored and later submitted as the original CCTV footages from the crime scene or its vicinity by the police in the trial court.

In an effort to prevent the police from video recording Ram Kumar, his counsel filed an appeal in the Madras High Court on Thursday.

A memo was also filed on Friday in the Magistrate Court at Egmore informing that an appeal against the lower court's order has been filed in the high court and hence its execution must be stayed.

The magistrate court had earlier granted permission to video record Ram Kumar around 6.15 am on Monday. But it is unlikely to happen because of the petition filed by Ram Kumar's counsel in the high court.

Sources said that Ram Kumar's petition is expected to be heard by Justice P N Prakash on Monday.

Only on Saturday statements of five witnesses in the case was recorded by a magistrate court at Saidapet. The judge had recorded statement of Swathi's friend Mohammed Bilal Siddique, Ram Kumar's rooommate in the mansion Natesan, Shivakumar, a shopkeeper in the Nungambakkam railway station, and two other friends of Swathi.

It is learnt that the police are keen on filing the chargesheet in the case at the earlier possible