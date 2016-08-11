Musings of a star behind the sports arena scenes

Rahul Ravikumar By

CHENNAI: A near-axiomatic aspect of the world of theatre (or sports in this case) is that when the artistes take a bow after the show, the ones obscured from the audience’s view too bask in the same adulation. “When athletes who’ve been trained by us for, say, eight to nine years, progress on to big platforms, we feel really happy. After all, their dream has come true, and we also feel a sense of fulfillment,” remarks M V Rajasekhar.

For this athletics coach from Chennai, the stage is the Olympics, and his artistes are V Jayalakshmi and Mohan Kumar. The former was a part of the nation’s 4x100m relay contingent at the 2000 Sydney Games, while the latter is in Rio as the youngest member of the 4x400m relay squad.

Sticking to — and passing it, for that matter — the stereotype that dictates coaches to earn their credibility before wearing a whistle around their neck, Rajasekhar has compiled quite a professional dossier during his 41-year-old association with athletics. The 51-year-old coach started as an Under-15 national champion in 110m hurdles, and became a national champion in the discipline in 1984, 1987, and 1988. He was also the all-India inter-university champion during that period. A few years after cementing his position as an established national athlete, Rajasekhar began working as a freelance coach in 1992, and eventually opened his academy, the Universal Sports Foundation, in 2003.

“When I started it, I faced quite a few difficulties. One was that I couldn’t really let people know that such a facility existed,” explains the Perambur resident. “When the few athletes who trained here started participating in national and international levels, it benefitted through word of mouth among prospective athletes and the media.”

It isn’t surprising that the academy has attracted a fair share of eyeballs. Especially when considering that the facility has churned out the likes of J Surendhar (110m hurdles gold medallist at 2016 South Asian Games), his brother J Premanand (400m at the 2010 Commonwealth and Asian Games), and Priyadarshini Suresh (triple jump silver at the 2016 World Schools Gymnasiade) over the last few years. Not to mention state champions in various categories.

With this set-up, a coach with a sorted-out coaching ideology at the helm is a definite bonus. “Say that I’m teaching someone how to drive a car. As a coach, I’ll teach the basics. I’ll then sit beside him/her and watch; not do it myself. That’s because driving the car is now that person’s responsibility,” is Rajasekhar’s with-an-analogy elaboration of his coaching psyche. “As a sportsperson, once you get a grip of how the sport works, the responsibility to excel rests solely upon you. That also necessitates respect to the sport itself. That’s perhaps one way of setting a good example.”