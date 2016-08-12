CHENNAI: The residents of Maraimalainagar are a happy lot now as over 18,000 families have benefited from the reverse osmosis (RO) water purifying project under the Amma Kudineer scheme, said the Chairman, Maraimalainagar Municipality, MGK Gopikannan, at a media meet here on Thursday.

Access to RO-treated drinking water was made possible through 139 water pumping and purifying stations with a capacity of 500 litres per hour (lph) each. “Maraimalai nagar is now the forerunner of Amma’s scheme since we have successfully eliminated water scarcity in the municipality,” asserted Gopikannan.

Each person could get up to 20 litres of water a day and pipeline water was supplied for two hours twice a day. An average of over seven lakh litres of water was being supplied everyday, he added.

“The project has received great feedback from the people here. Everyone used to buy drinking water cans that cost `40 each. Now, they can save that expense,” he said.

The civic body chairman said the entire population of about 82,000 in the municipality under Chengalpattu taluk has been brought under the scheme. Forty more water purifying stations were on the anvil.

Residents said that the locality had come a long way since 2009 when 300 residents blocked the municipality office road for two hours protesting against irregular water supply. “We used to buy around 25 cans a month earlier but even that was not reliable. We once found a leaf inside one of the cans,” said Geetha Tamizharasan, a resident.

The RO reject water (of high salinity and having high total dissolved salts), the chairman said, was used in the local parks and the rest was being redirected for domestic purposes like cleaning and gardening.

The municipality also boasts a playground built on 6.75 acres with indoor play halls, LED lights for saving power and CCTV cameras in crowded areas. Apart from the RO project, 30 common wells were dug for public use and 15 lakes were desilted for the monsoon load later this year, Gopikannan said.