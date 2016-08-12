Shocking CCTV video shows woman doctor attempting to kill father in hospital bed
To what extent the siblings fight for property go to? Kill ones own father by removing the life line when he is in the hospital bed.
This is what a shocking video recorded from a Hospital in Chennai suggests. The video, reportedly recorded in a hospital ward at Kilpauk in Chennai in September 2015, shows a doctor woman and son - identified by police as Dr Jayasudha and Dr Hari Prasad - forcefully taking finger impressions of Jayasudha's father Dr E Rajagopal in a few documents. After hurriedly removing the ink from the fingers, the line delivering life-saving medicines through a vein in the neck was removed by Dr Jayasudha.
But as the blood started oozing out of the patient lying on the hospital bed, a nurse in the hospital notices it and intervenes. In the meantime, Hari Prasad was seen hiding the documents inside his shirt and sneaking out of the ward.
As a doctor of the hospital also came into the ward and started questioning Jayasudha on noticing the IV line was removed, she quickly moves out.
A CCTV grab reportedly recorded in the entrance of the hospital shows the mother and son running out of the premises.
The Kilpauk police, which registered a case in January, has now filed a chargesheet in the case against Jayasudha, her son Hari Prasad and her husband U Manoharan, who is also a doctor.