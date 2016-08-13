How much do you wanna 'Stick' with it?

Roshne B By

CHENNAI: When someone mentions using a walking stick, you may immediately think the person is either old or feeble. Well, you are wrong! Here is a craftsman who has twisted the rules of walking sticks by making it look funky.

Meet Bheemaiah KK, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur, who has been making multipurpose sticks under his label, Bheem Styx, since 2014. We caught up with him at an exhibition in the city, and the first thing he had to say — “Hey…sticks are for all!”

An event planner by passion, Bheem says that a craving to do something unique pushed him to make artsy sticks, and he thanks a friend for it. “I was given a stick by a tribal friend and I thought, I can make something better than this. That’s how the journey started,” he smiles.

What attracts customers to the sticks he makes? Bheem shares, “I am the only person who makes such artistic, yet handy sticks in the country. Everyone needs a change and how long will people buy the same old brown wooden stick or the metal one?”

These sticks are for everyone — walkers, trekkers, hikers and social walkers, besides the elderly. Bheem’s sticks are not only used for walking, but also used as home or garden décor and for protection. “Some buy it to just keep it in their car for protection from some surprised attack!” he says.

While they are made of wood, Bheem says that they aren’t cut from trees. He picks them from every possible place including plantations, landslides, roads and while on a trek. “Most innovations come from destruction, but mine is from the nature. I don’t believe in destroying nature for our own needs,” he shares.

Every stick has a unique shape and this shape has been used to its advantage. How? “I don’t modify the shape of the sticks. I paint it accordingly. Some look like a snake, some like a different animal. It’s all in your mind,” he says pointing to the intricately carved and painted sticks.

Faces of animals, funky stripes, geometric patterns and boho symbols are all suitably painted on every piece. “The products are split into different categories like river walking sticks, catapult sticks, bell sticks, hook sticks, thumb sticks, hanger sticks and more. I am happy to say that not only old people but also youngsters are also excited to use a walking stick!” he laughs.

Elucidating the process involved in making them, Bheem says it takes anything from three months to a year to complete a stick. A long process of collecting sticks, treating them with a technique called — smoke (to remove water content), seasoning, removing the bark and sanding it, cleaning, finally painting and embellishing the stick takes up to a year. “I have a team of over 25 people. Mostly close friends and freelance artists (between 6 and 60 years) from around the country. Every stick is unique,” he explains, “Until a client asks for customisation, I leave the art part of it to the artists.”

Bheem has made over 1,000 sticks till date and shares that he has big dreams of pushing his multipurpose sticks in every industry. “Why do we have to import sticks from a different country? I want to showcase my sticks in fashion shows where they can use them as props,” he says.

Giving a new face to the wood that’s otherwise discarded as waste, Bheem adds, “What nature has given us is very unique and we should learn to make the best use of it!”

Priced from Rs500 to Rs 6,000, place orders at https://www.facebook.com/Bheem-Styx