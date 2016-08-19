CHENNAI: MINISTER for Information Technology M Manikandan on Thursday announced in the State Assembly that a standardised digital referencing system for all locations and addresses in the State will be put in place soon.

“Each address in the State will be known by a unique, scientifically designed alpha-numeric code called standardised digital address number (SDAN). This will make it very easy to locate and pin-point all physical addresses and buildings in the State and also ensure high accuracy”, the Minister said replying to the discussion on the demands for grants for his department.

Stating that a state digital address registry would be developed, the Minister said this would be a centralised digital repository of all such addresses.

“This digital coding system will also be extended to the land parcels and their survey and subdivision numbers and linked with the cadastral maps maintained by the Revenue and Survey Departments”, the Minister added.

He further said the SDAN would also be linked to the land parcel on which the building stands and the address to which it pertains. This would enable a quick identification of all addresses in the State.

The Minister also said that creating a state resident data hub with the Aadhaar numbers of citizens was going on at an estimated cost of `30.25 crore. A consultancy agency had been engaged for implementing this project and a software had been created and used for collecting data from the state government departments.