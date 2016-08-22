CHENNAI: When a turtle was caught in a fisherman’s net in Nochikuppam, little did the young man know that everything was going to change! “I’m the king of turtles. Set me free and I will take you with me to my kingdom under the sea and give you my daughter’s hand in marriage,” begged the turtle. The fisherman agreed.

After years of living with the green-haired princess of turtles and raising two young turtles, he decided to pay Nochikuppam a visit. It was not the place that he remembered so well — the bamboo huts had given way to tall concrete buildings and his human family had died hundred years ago. Saddened, he returns to his home in the sea with his children who had come to the shore to meet his relatives.

Much to the delight of children, Eric Miller retold the story he had once heard from fisherfolk at Nochikuppam, at the flag-off of the open top double decker bus sponsored by The New Indian Express in association with NAC Jewellers. As part the Madras Week celebrations, the bus will take the public on trips to heritage sites and other landmarks in the city.

“You’d think you’d only see a bus like this in London or so. But now, Chennaiites can take a ride in the bus,” said the director of the World Storytelling Institute, who accompanied the public on their first trip. Former IPS officer and Mylapore MLA R Nataraj and TNIE’s editor G S Vasu were also on board the bus.

The trip started at 8am on Sunday and was flagged-off by Nataraj from Gandhi statue on the Marina. The bus is scheduled to take 4 free trips a day until August 28, and will also visit schools in the city from Monday. Students will get a chance to listen to more modern tales from Miller’s team of storytellers.

The inauguration also saw children performing silambattam and there are a lot more such activities lined-up on each day, said the event organisers.