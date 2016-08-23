A walk through history of the 9-yard splendour

Saumya Chawla By

CHENNAI: They call this stretch of T Nagar the ‘Golden Furlong’ because of the scores of jewellery and textile shops on either side of the road, which make more money than all retail chain stores put together,” says textile enthusiast Sreemathy Mohan, as she leads a group of women on a Textile Walk recently, as part of the Madras Day celebration.

“When it comes to these two shops,” she continues, pointing to Sundari Silks and RmKV Textiles, “there is nothing that you won’t get here.” “We introduced the Textile Walk for Madras week celebrations to showcase the geography and history of textiles and the industry.

Sundari Silks’ architecture, designed by Benny Kuriakose, is inspired by a Chettinadu House, which gives it a very homely feel. Just as we were admiring the interiors, Rajaram, chairman, Sundari Silks, joins us and says that the store was named after his wife, Sundari!

On display were gorgeous vintage pieces they had collected 30 to 80 years ago and designed. The classic Chettinadu colour combinations, the traditional sari of Tamil Nadu, the ‘Koorainadu’ sari, an original Bomkai weave of Orissa, the heritage brocades of South India — ‘Vana Singaram’ and the revived ‘Kodalikaruppur’ sari of Tanjore Marathas, were curated for display. Tales and weaves of the double ikat Patan Patolas and the more contemporary linen ikats, Kora Kanjeevarams left us in rapture.

Back-and-forth sessions about the most historical saris of Tamil Nadu and the heritage behind certain pieces, established the ‘Madras connect’. Sreemathy also conveyed the importance of reviving lost techniques of weaving. We gasped at some interesting facts such as the difficulty level of weaving the sharp temple motif of a Rasipuram sari, how the weavers tie their mouth while weaving a dhoti for Lord Venkateswara, and that weavers don’t weave on new moon day.

Among the group was Holly, a collector with over 100 saris to her name. Walking with the group, she was enamoured by the sheer variety and history behind the textiles “It’s like the more you know, the more you don’t know!”

We hopped across to RmKV, and if you have ever walked across North Usman Road on a Sunday evening — you know it’s not easy. By then, the men with us looked bored and unimpressed than they did earlier, compared to the super-charged women leading the troop. Entering the store, we were greeted by a wide range of award-winning saris, weaves, and Sivakumar, MD of RmKV.

‘Hamsa Damayanti’, a sari made with 45,000 jacquard cards particularly caught everybody’s eye. The wonderfully-detailed sari, converted a painting by Raja Ravi Verma into a tapestry weave. There was a sari with 50,000 colours, one dyed with natural dyes, a reversible sari, the thematic depiction of Bharathiar’s Chinnachiru Kiliye, and 108 karanas of Chidambaram temple were a few among the many that left us in awe. Very soon, it was time for a presentation and discussion about the nuances of weaving, accolades and stories of the weavers.

“If I have inspired even one person, especially a youngster, to wear a handloom sari, then I’ve celebrated Madras Day in true spirit!” smiled Sreemathy.