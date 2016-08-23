Home Cities Chennai

A walk through history of the 9-yard splendour

City Express celebrated Madras Day the textile way and visited a few sari showrooms in T Nagar

Published: 23rd August 2016 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2016 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: They call this stretch of T Nagar the ‘Golden Furlong’ because of the scores of jewellery and textile shops on either side of the road, which make more money than all retail chain stores put together,” says textile enthusiast Sreemathy Mohan, as she leads a group of women on a Textile Walk recently, as part of the Madras Day celebration.

“When it comes to these two shops,” she continues, pointing to Sundari Silks and RmKV Textiles, “there is nothing that you won’t get here.” “We introduced the Textile Walk for Madras week celebrations to showcase the geography and history of textiles and the industry. 

Sundari Silks’ architecture, designed by Benny Kuriakose, is inspired by a Chettinadu House, which gives it a very homely feel. Just as we were admiring the interiors, Rajaram, chairman, Sundari Silks, joins us and says that the store was named after his wife, Sundari!

On display were gorgeous vintage pieces they had collected 30 to 80 years ago and designed. The classic Chettinadu colour combinations, the traditional sari of Tamil Nadu, the ‘Koorainadu’ sari, an original Bomkai weave of Orissa, the heritage brocades of South India — ‘Vana Singaram’ and the revived ‘Kodalikaruppur’ sari of Tanjore Marathas, were curated for display. Tales and weaves of the double ikat Patan Patolas and the more contemporary linen ikats, Kora Kanjeevarams left us in rapture.

Back-and-forth sessions about the most historical saris of Tamil Nadu and the heritage behind certain pieces, established the ‘Madras connect’. Sreemathy also conveyed the importance of reviving lost techniques of weaving. We gasped at some interesting facts such as the difficulty level of weaving the sharp temple motif of a Rasipuram sari, how the weavers tie their mouth while weaving a dhoti for Lord Venkateswara, and that weavers don’t weave on new moon day.

Among the group was Holly, a collector with over 100 saris to her name. Walking with the group, she was enamoured by the sheer variety and history behind the textiles “It’s like the more you know, the more you don’t know!”

We hopped across to RmKV, and if you have ever walked across North Usman Road on a Sunday evening — you know it’s not easy. By then, the men with us looked bored and unimpressed than they did earlier, compared to the super-charged women leading the troop. Entering the store, we were greeted by a wide range of award-winning saris, weaves, and Sivakumar, MD of RmKV.

‘Hamsa Damayanti’, a sari made with 45,000 jacquard cards particularly caught everybody’s eye. The wonderfully-detailed sari, converted a painting by Raja Ravi Verma into a tapestry weave. There was a sari with 50,000 colours, one dyed with natural dyes, a reversible sari, the thematic depiction of Bharathiar’s Chinnachiru Kiliye, and 108 karanas of Chidambaram temple were a few among the many that left us in awe. Very soon, it was time for a presentation and discussion about the nuances of weaving, accolades and stories of the weavers.

“If I have inspired even one person, especially a youngster, to wear a handloom sari, then I’ve celebrated Madras Day in true spirit!” smiled Sreemathy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp