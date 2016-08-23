CHENNAI: A group of nearly 15 kids form a line and make their way into the Government Museum at Fort St George. This walk was led by Lakshmi Sankar from Storytrails India who calls herself a storyteller at heart. ‘Madras! Madras!’ was their code word for the two-hour walk, where they had to shout ‘Madras’ twice, whenever they were asked a question about the city.

“How old is Chennai?” asked Lakshmi, and almost all tiny hands went up into the air, screaming, “Madras! Madras!” to grab the opportunity to answer first. Some said 300… 400… 1,000 and the number kept increasing. “Well, the kids always know more than us and they want to move to the next level,” smiled Lakshmi, as she began weaving history of the city into the story. The kids were excited about the walk even before it began!

The walk touched upon stories of the British rule, their connect with Chennai, the Indo-Sarasenic buildings they left behind and how the city evolved over the decades. “We chose to take kids to this museum because we could show them the paintings and artefacts with which they can connect to the city’s heritage in a better way,” pointed out Lakshmi.

The heritage walk also covered other aspects of the city’s history like the story of Central Railway Station, among others. “We basically try and give kids a clear picture about the history in the form of stories,” she added.

Why is it important for children to know about their city’s history? “Chennai or Madras is a unique city. There is lot more to Madras other than the usual idli, coffee and Marina Beach,” she explains. “How many of us know Mylapore was not a part of Madras? Just like this, there are many hidden stories across locations that children need to know so that they have a better understanding of the city they live in.”

For details on Madras trail, call 9940040215 or e-mail: chennai@storytrails.in