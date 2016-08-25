CHENNAI: Once upon a time there lived a talkative little girl… from morning to night she loved to talk to anybody and everybody. She had the gift of the gab even as early as five years old.’ These are the words that anyone who browses through this storyteller’s website first stumbles upon. She pioneered the storytelling movement in Tamil Nadu and has the credit of representing the country at over 15 storytelling festivals around the world. Meet Jeeva Raghunath, the story teller who doesn’t mind calling herself vayaadi and whacky! We have a fun chat with the Jeeva about her transition from an educationist to a storyteller and what she has in store for Madras Week.

“I am a typical Chennaiite who was born and raised here. But only after my transformation from teaching and then later into marketing did I get into storytelling. It has been 19 beautiful years now and I should credit my city and family for making me what I am today,” she smiles.

What does she plan to do for the Madras Week storytelling sessions? “I thought I was going to be a storyteller for adults. I zeroed in on two subjects — filmmaker LV Prasad, the man who defied fate and the Anglo-Indian community in the city. Both are special in different ways. The story of Prasad makes you believe in hope.”

About the Anglo Indians…well, everything about them, from their culture to the major role they’ve played in the development of this city makes her smile. “If not for them, most of us in the city wouldn’t be speaking in English!” she says.

In an earlier session, a parent came to Jeeva and said he was looking forward to stories for his child! And being a storyteller her mind never rests. So, the children will have a surprise too. “There are plenty of stories around — from haunted houses to temple/church trips, from talking to Avvaiyar on the Marina Beach to Thiruvalluvar in Valluavar Kottam, it stretches as far as one’s imagination can go!” she grins.

But, what about the facts? Jeeva will make sure all historical facts are added to spice up her tales. “I will not upset any historian. But as a storyteller I like that little bit of masala to make it engrossing!” shares the author of eight children’s books.

Ask her if she’ll be adding her personal experience in her stories, pat comes the reply. “I would love to. But people might not accept it. I have stories of myself and my friends as children making our own tamarind lollipops, coconut toys, playing in parks, making kites, and what not.” She recalls her mother inviting people from the slums for the 9th day of Navaratri; a rickshaw man who used to be a brilliant theru koothu actor…well, there are too many sepia-tinged memories of Madras for her.

She points out that social interaction they enjoyed then as children has reduced drastically in the present times. “We don’t even know our neighbours these days! Someday I would love to share it all,” she smiles. Jeeva who has performed in over 500 solo shows and international festivals says you have to be passionate to be a successful storyteller. “When you do it for fame or money, that’s when you lose yourself. Oh, but I am not saying do it for free! But, you should know your priorities.”

So, any words for Madras? She pauses and calmly says, “Grow beautifully. Many people say they want the old Madras back…but that’s not possible now. Evolution is inevitable and we need to accept that. But, remember Madras…grow beautifully. Share the legacy!”

Catch Jeeva live at the Madrasapattinam storytelling on August 25 at Malgudi restaurant, Savera Hotel from 1.30 pm onwards