The coulda, shoulda, woulda of colonial history

Gokul M Nair By

CHENNAI: Most historical records in India were catalogued by the British, who were meticulous in documenting everything about their colonies. As a result, information of colonial Madras we read today is sourced from the white man’s account of how natives lived. But ever wonder how the society and life 400 years ago would have been represented, if it had been recorded by indigenous writers?

This was the topic that was discussed at the CPR Foundation by renowned writer and historian KRA Narasiah, who unravelled Madras through the eyes of Sanksrit and Tamil scholars of yore in a talk titled ‘History of Madras through Indigenous Literature and Folklore’, as a part of Madras Week celebrations. “We can draw from indigenous Sanskrit, Telugu, and Tamil works to construct an idea of Madras as it used to be in the 17th Century,” said Narasiah.

Citing three main works in Sanskrit – Viswagunadarsa Champu, Sarva Deva Vilasa and Anandaranga Vijaya Champu — as primary sources, he explained how they gave a glimpse of the prevailing norms of society in Madras at the time. “The Viswagunadarsa Champu is in the form of a dialogue between an optimist and a pessimist. The fault-finder speaks ill of the foreigners (British), and says that they spoil the culture and bring changes in others, while the optimist instead highlights the administration and their sense of justice,” said the historian, adding that they refer to the British as swetamukhas, the same way the Red Indians of America used to call the British ‘paleface’.

Narasiah also elaborated on the Sarva Deva Vilasa, an anonymous work which was translated in the early 1900s by Sanskrit scholar V Raghavan. Also in the form of a dialogue, this time between a vivekin (wise man) and athivivekin (very wise man), it referred to Gods who took human form to dwell in Madras. “The scholars discuss how they can derive benefit from the ‘big people’ of the city, and they start a journey across Chennapuri from a town wall in the north, which is known today as Wall Tax Road,” he said, and added that the triumvirate of power, wealth and virility commanded respect at that time. “It’s proved by the descriptions of many noblemen who were wealthy and had talented courtesans as mistresses. Of course, being in control of temples also increased their status in society.”

The work also delved into the musical interests of citizens of Madras with references to several musical terms such as sahitya, varna, kirtana and alapana. “The records of the British from that age also showed that a lot of affluent merchants lived inside Fort St George, which was significant at that time,” he said. The Anandaranga Vijaya Champu, a paean to a nobleman called Anandaranga Pillai, and the Anandarangaratchandamu in Telugu and indigenous Tamil folklore and poetry are also important sources. “An article published in 1887 about a fire in People’s Park served as a good description of surrounding areas in Madras in the 19th Century. However, technically, these sources cannot be inferred as reliable history since its historicity and authenticity cannot be confirmed,” averred Narasiah.