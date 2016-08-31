Home Cities Chennai

Dept rapped for lack of disaster management plan

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Revenue Department officials were indicted by the first bench of Madras High Court for keeping the disaster management plan only on paper even after five years of its formulation in 2010 and the deluge last December.

The affidavit of the department only states that as per the mandate of Section 23(1) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the draft State Disaster Management Plan was prepared during 2010 which was shared with the National Disaster Management Authority and thereafter, updated by the National Disaster Management of Anna Institute of Management as per the National Disaster Management Authority guidelines.

But the plan is still in the draft stage even after six years. The Disaster Management Plan should have been drafted into the provisions of the said act long time ago and had that been done, possibly the situation which arose last year in December could have been avoided, the bench of Chief Justice S K Kaul and Justice R Mahadevan observed on Tuesday.

The bench was passing further interim orders on a batch of PILs from industrialist Rajiv Rai and two others, seeking to appoint a high-power committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to ascertain the reasons for the December floods.

Turning to the affidavit of the Public Works Department, which referred to heavy rains in the catchment areas of Adyar river, the bench remarked that on one side, it is being contended that the reason for flooding was the growth of unregulated slum areas numbering 28 on the banks of Adyar and yet, on the other hand, there is reluctance to take action against the encroachments. Buckingham Canal was declared as a waterway under the National Waterways Act, 2016, the Judges noted and said the affidavit filed by the State was found unacceptable in 2014 itself.

