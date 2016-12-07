Home Cities Chennai

Meal scheme in State tied to my joining AIDMK: Jayalalithaa's debut speech

The translation of the first speech by the late CM on June 20, 1982 after joining the party, at an event in Cuddalore.

Published: 07th December 2016 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2016 05:56 AM

Jayalalithaa57_18-01-2008_18_59_11

Express Archives

By Express News Service

Our Puratchi Thalaivar knows the glory of women very well. That is why he has decided to entrust to women the nutritious meal scheme, to be implemented at a cost of Rs 100 crore, for the poor and downtrodden children.

Our Puratchi Thalaivar respects his mother at par with the almighty. What is the tendency/nature of a mother? She cannot bear her children suffer from hunger. Even if she has just a fistful of food, she would feed it to her child, going hungry herself for days together. She may die of hunger, but she would not take a morsel when her children are starving.

Puratchi Thalaivar knows this tendency of women very well. He has announced that under this scheme 42,000 women would benefit. He says the scheme can be expanded if need arises in future.
By giving such a big responsibility to the women, he has glorified the womenfolk of Tamil Nadu. Indeed, this one scheme was the reason is behind my joining the AIADMK.

I read the principles and ideologies of the AIADMK clearly, but I deliberated for some time on whether to join the party and take a plunge into politics. But the day Puratchi Thalaivar announced this scheme, I decided to join the party. This scheme was instrumental in helping me take such a decision.

Providing meal even once a day to poor children during school holidays is something unheard of in India. In rich countries like America, free meals are provided only during the school days, and not during the holidays. While at national level, there was a similar scheme, but at the State level, no chief minister had initiated such a great scheme.

It gives me pride to join a party, which serves the people. I wish to involve myself in the welfare measures being implemented by the AIADMK government.  Some may ask this question: “AIADMK is a mega people’s movement with lakhs of cadre.  As such people may ask what great service I can do to this party”.  It is a fair question too.  I wish to say that it would be like the service rendered by a squirrel to lord Rama in his efforts to rescue Seetha.

Again, I say, I wish to involve myself in all the welfare measures initiated by the AIADMK and dedicate its fruits to the people. Arignar Anna had vowed to do whatever was required to uplift women and Puratchi Thalaivar, his younger brother, is following in on his footsteps. He has decided to establish a separate university for women. He also fought for giving certain reservation for women in local body elections as well.
I thank him for all these pro-women measures. The women of Tamil Nadu need not have any worry till Puratchi Thalaivar is there. With his blessings, the women of Tamil Nadu will be uplifted in all possible ways. There is no doubt in that. I thank Puratchi Thalaivar for giving me this opportunity.

