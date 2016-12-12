Home Cities Chennai

Facebook activates its 'Cyclone Vardah Safety Check'

Have you marked yourself safe?

A snapshot of Facebook's safety check option

By Online Desk

As Cyclone Vardah makes its landfall in Chennai, social media platform- Facebook, started its “Safety check” option for all those in south India who may get affected due to this natural disaster. 

The feature is activated by the company during natural or man-made disasters to quickly determine whether people in the affected geographical area are safe.

So far two people have been killed in Kanji and Nagai districts of Tamil Nadu due to Vardah.

Categorised as a very severe cyclonic storm, Vardah translates to Rose in Arabic /Urdu by the IMD. Independent weather observers have believed Vardah carries a very significant threat.

Pradeep John, who runs the popular TN Weatherman blog, suggested that the cyclone will be the most severe to hit Chennai in the last 22 years.

In a blog post he said, “The city will witness winds raging at 100 kmph when cyclone vardah makes landfall. The last time the winds exceeded this mark was in 1994,” and added that another cyclone to have made a landfall close to Chennai was Nilam in 2012 near Mahabalipuram.

Safety measures cyclonic storm ‘Vardah’ Cyclone Vardah

