CHENNAI: A boy aged a-year-and-a-half allegedly slipped to death from the fourth floor of a building, where his house is located, at Pallikaranai on Sunday afternoon.

The boy has been identified as M Jiya. “Around 1.30 pm, he tried to throw away pomegranate skin peels when he slipped through the balcony railing. He died died on the spot,” said a source at the police department.

Though his parents and neighbours rushed him to a private hospital in the locality, he was declared ‘brought dead,’ by the doctors at the hospital, a police official said. The boy’s father Mohan works in an IT company and the mother is a home-maker. The body was sent to Government Hospital, Chromepet, for post-mortem. No case has been registered so far.