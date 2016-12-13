When Red Rose pirouetted in her dance of destruction

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a monstrous Monday, as Cyclone Vardah, among the strongest in decades, pounded the city and left a trail of devastation. By the time the cyclone passed away, it had left countless trees uprooted and the city was deprived of electricity with more than 11 cm rain recorded.

Police and Corporation personnel

removing the branch of a tree that

fell on the road, due to heavy winds

and rain at Chintamani, in the city

on Monday. (EPS | P Jawahar)

The quantum of rain realised in the city makes Monday the second wettest day in last ten years, following last December 2 deluge, when there was a downpour of 294.1 mm rain - the all time single day record for the current month. At its peak, the winds blew at a speed of over 110 kmph, which independent weather observers say makes it the first time since 1994 when such ferocious winds were witnessed.

The reason why Chennai took such a big hit, was that Vardah made a landfall very close to its coast. “Vardah crossed the shore at a location near Chennai Port as a severe cyclonic storm between 3-5 pm. When it made the landfall, the sustained surface wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph was witnessed,” said S Balachandran, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre.

According to Met department officials, starting from 8.30 am up to 8.30 pm, Nungambakkam received 11 cm rain, Meenambakkam (Airport) 18 cm, while peripheral areas like Chembarabakkam (18 cm), Sriperumbudur (17), Poonamallee (13), Tambaram (12) and Ambattur (12) were also lashed.

Vardah- meaning Rose in Arabic and Urdu, started off as a depression near Andaman Islands on December 6, and gradually gained strength as it moved across Bay of Bengal. While it was earlier expected to head towards Andhra Pradesh, Met department clarified late on Saturday that the landfall location was near Chennai. At its peak, Vardah was categorised as a very severe cyclonic storm, which is when the wind speed ranges between 119 and 221 kmph.

Forecast



Despite making the landfall, S Balachandran said Vardah was headed westwards as a cyclonic storm, but is expected to lose intensity. However, there will be widespread rainfall for the next two days, including in the districts of Chennai, Vellore, Tiruvallur and Krishnagiri. Mostly moderate, the rainfall might be heavy in one or two places. Vardah is expected to weaken into a deep depression overnight