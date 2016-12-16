CHENNAI: More stories of distress call and timely rescue act continue to come out one by one even as the people in the cyclone-hit areas are slowly coming to terms with the situation after the destructive Vardah left a trail of huge devastation in the state.

1. EB officials erecting new electric posts at Ramapuram 2. Workers removing trees 3. CM O Panneerselvam inspects R A Puram 4. Branches being cut 5. Vessels at Chennai Port | martin louis , d sampathkumar , p jawahar , ashwin prasath

The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) personnel have done a quiet job in reaching out to the people who were in distress on Monday. Under the guidance of the Director of TNFRS RC Kudawala, the firemen spread across Chennai and the other two districts attended to distress calls on time to save invaluable lives of several persons. “In Chennai, our men rescued 42 people on the day the cyclone crossed the city coast.

As many as 1,467 people were evacuated from low-lying areas at Ponneri in Thiruvallur district by our teams,” said N Priya, Deputy Director (Headquarters), TNFRS. She informed that 108 teams were deployed covering 218 places in Chennai, where the firemen removed 651 trees, while the teams in Kanjeepuram and Thiruvallur cleared 423 trees.

Meanwhile, the men belonging to TNFRS earned laurels for rescuing two pregnant women who were caught entrapped on the terrace of a house surrounded by waters in Siruseri near Chennai. Meenakshi Vijayakumar, Deputy Director, Northwestern Region, who was supervising rescue mission on the East Coast near Chennai, said their men waded through six-ft deep water for 3 km to rescue the women, who were ferried on inflated rubber boats.

On Thursday, a contingent of 220 men was pressed into service in 26 wards of the Greater Chennai Corporation to clear trees fallen on roads.