CHENNAI: Twinkling stars, little bells, fake-snow covered trees – Christmas is here! Bakeries are stocked with a variety of cakes and super markets have hung out all the new decorative items that have come in. Chennai is now home to Christians from various countries. City Express caught up with a few foreigners and Chennaiites to understand the traditions that are associated with Christmas.



Gifts, drinks and food are the most integral part of Christmas for Sofia Juliet, who was raised a Catholic and is all set for Christmas. “Now is the time to get together and enjoy a scrumptious meal. Wine and plum cakes are a must!” she says. Catholics across the world celebrate in the same way – midnight mass, exchange gifts and sing carols. “But the main difference between the celebration in the West and here is that, in the West, Christmas festivities begin in October. There is not much pomp and show here,” she adds.



Mallika Angela Chaudhuri, a Canadian, misses the white Christmas and it is quite evident when she starts to reminisce about the celebrations there.

“The weather would be cold, but warm. There will be happiness in the air and it’s all about giving more than receiving,” she says.



A socially empowering society, in Canada, people gather outside to celebrate the festival with the less fortunate. “You are sure to see many families serving food to the poor. Then there are people dressed as Santa Claus who collect donations to buy gifts for the needy,” she smiles.



Talking about the wide spread of donating food, she says, “Technically the festival season sets in during Thanksgiving, where again there is a wide spread of food. For Christmas, we have egg nog, turkey roast, pumpkin marshmallow pie and of course, wine.” As a child, her favourite Christmas memory was going to the yard to pick out the perfect tree. “There would be around 2,000 trees and you get to choose yours. Many families used to grow their own trees too.”



Laura Schorcht and Fabienne Schoch were busy decorating their Christmas tree when we met them. “Our family is atheist but we do love Christmas and have our own traditions. Germany is colourful and filled with music this time of the year,” says Laura. As a child she would have to recite a poem before receiving her gift from Santa. “I was upset when I found out Santa was not real,” she laughs and Fabienne pitches in, “I knew it the minute I saw one of our family friends struggling hard to be Santa.”



Since Laura’s house near a forest, it is her family tradition to have wild meat on Christmas. “We hunt the stag ourselves and that forms a part of the lunch. We have Gluhwein, a spicy red wine along with the meat,” she says. At Fabienne’s place, they have a special sausage, potato salad and Gluhwein. This year they plan to have a quiet Christmas but exchange gifts.



In France, it’s mandatory that all wishes that kids write down for Santa are fulfilled. Photographer Yannick Cormeir misses the Christmas in his city. “There are Christmas markets and we start celebrations from 24th. We give gifts to kids and binge on special dishes, especially seafood, wine and champagne,” he says. In Chennai, Christmas to him means catching up with friends and showering his daughter with gifts.



Among all these traditions, the Anglo Indians in the city have a unique way of celebrating it. There is food, midnight mass, nativity crib and dance! “We celebrate Christmas for a month. Every Sunday we do a part of the decorations – first the star, then the tree and lastly the crib. On the night of Christmas, all the Anglo Indians get together at the association and celebrate the birth of Christ by dancing the night away,” shares Geraldine Maria Rozario.



Each one of them has made Chennai their second home. If not in a grand manner, they know how to keep the spirit of Christmas alive.