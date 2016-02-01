CHENNAI: Police on Sunday arrested four persons, including a juvenile, for stealing a service walkie-talkie off a policeman and two other mobile phones belonging to policemen near Kathipara three days ago.

The accused, Kumar (24), Vijay (26), John Paul (23) and the minor are residents of Kathipara and sell four-wheeler cleaning parts on the sidewalks. Police sources said the quartet took the two bags when the policemen were taking a nap inside a police booth under the Kathipara grade separator on Thursday after their duty hours. The cops woke up around 2 pm to find that their bags missing.

“One of the bags contained a mobile phone and service walkie-talkie of a special sub-inspector, Venkatachalapathy attached to the traffic enforcement wing,” a police officer said. The SSI filed a complaint with the St Thomas police. A person was initially held who led the cops to the other members of the gang. Investigations revealed that the gang stole the cops’ bags assuming it to have cash. They sold a mobile phone for Rs 2,500 and used the other one. They then put the walkie-talkie on fire as it was making more noise, police said. Three of them were remanded to Puzhal while the juvenile was sent to a government home.