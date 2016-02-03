CHENNAI: The DMK chief M Karunanidhi on Wednesday asked the State government to find an amicable settlement to the GAIL pipeline issue by discussing with all the parties involved or to file a review a petition in the Supreme Court.

In a statement here, Karunanidhi said the DMK wanted pipelines laid without affecting farm lands. Recalling the DMK executive committee resolution on April 4, 2013, he said GAIL had laid gas pipelines in Kerala and Karnataka along the roads, leaving farm lands untouched.

In Tamil Nadu alone, GAIL insisted on laying pipelines through farm lands which worried farmers. The pipeline work should be done along the national highways and other roads, the DMK leader said.