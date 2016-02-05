CHENNAI: She wanted her son to be featured in news papers for the things she hoped he would achieve in life. But M AlameluÂ’s wish seems to come true in a way she would have never imagined - an untimely death of her son M Surya in a road accident and her bold decision to donate his organs as Surya had always wished.

“My son should be the inspiration for others to donate their organs,Â” says, the mother, with determined tone, even as she lost her youngest child.

Hers is one of the little-known stories behind many people who take the tough decision of donating organs of their beloved in the hour when they are yet to overcome the trauma of the sudden loss.

As the family prepares for the final rights of Surya in their cramped housing board’s flat at Navalar Nagar Quarters at Tondiarpet, Alamelu says how it was Surya himself who spoke loftily on organ donation after death. Â“Whenever he used to talk about it, I used to shout at him. I would tell him he is still young and has long future. But, when doctors and counsellors spoke about donating the organs, I remembered my sonÂ’s words,” says Alamelu still continuing to sob.

Alamelu was managing to meet the ends of the family by working as a sweeper in Greater Chennai Corporation Community Hall, since her husband M Manimaran died of heart attack a few years ago.

Surya was the first person in the family to enter a college and the family’s only hope for better future. He was studying second year BA Philosophy in Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda College at Mylapore. Both his elder brothers were illiterate.

But all their hopes crumpled on Sunday when the motorcycle he was riding pillion met a gory accident at Korrukupet and Surya was bedridden for next two days at Government Stanley Hospital. On Tuesday, doctors declared him brain dead.

Â“Surya was inspired by a film and a few film stars who registered their organs for donation. He used to talk about it and how the organs will help save other lives,Â” says A Vigneshwar one of Surya’s best friends.

Alamelu was yet to come out of the grief of her son’s death. But she chose to turn her grief into an inspiration for many other. Its not the words of the counsellors, but that of her own son’s, which she had often dismissed as needless talk, that she says guided her decision.

On Wednesday, SuryaÂ’s organs were successfully harvested by the doctors at the Stanley Hospital. His liver and one of the kidneys transplanted to patients in the same hospital. Another kidney to patient undergoing treatment at Kilpuak Medical College and Hospital.

Two corneas to patients at Government Eye Hospital, Egmore. His heart and lung to patients getting treated at Apollo Hospitals.