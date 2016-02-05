CHENNAI: The movable and immovable properties of the Nagore Dargah in Nagapattinam district will not be transferred to third parties until further orders, the Madras High Court has been informed last week.

Recording the submission made by the Additional Government Pleader, Justice MM Sundresh on January 29 said “there shall be an interim direction to this effect”.In his writ petition, Syed Mohamed Kalifa Sahib submitted that after his election as president, Nagore Dargah Advisory Board in December 2013, he had wanted the details of the dargah properties, the largest one in India and second largest in the world.

People belonging to all religions thronged the dargah which possessed huge property spread all over the district. As no information came from the manager and managing trustee of the dargah, Kalifa approached the local district court in December 2014 where the case was still pending.

As his attempts through Right to Information Act failed, he moved the TN Wakf Board, which on January 27, 2015 provided details of the dargah’s properties.

Alleging that properties were unlawfully transferred to third parties, the petitioner filed the present petition for a directive to the Nagapattinam District Judge to probe the movable and immovable properties of the dargah; to take an inventory of properties, and to direct the authorities concerned to assist the judge.

Tiruvallur Collector to remove encroachment

Chennai: The Madras High Court directed the Tiruvallur district collector on Thursday to consider within two months a representation to remove encroachments on the Arafath lake at Sozhambedu village. The first Bench of Chief Justice SK Kaul and Justice MM Sundresh issued the directive after a PIL dated November 3, 2014 from activist `Traffic’ KR Ramasamy came up for hearing today.

Nellai Court Told to Submit Records

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday ordered Tirunelveli Judicial Magistrate I to submit all records pertaining to the suicide abetment case against former AIADMK minister ‘Agri’ S S Krishnamoorthy. Krishnamoorthy was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of the agriculture department senior engineer S Muthukumarasamy. CBCID filed the chargesheet in which the former minister was accused of pressuring the engineer to give `12.25 lakh as bribe.

Tirunelveli court told to submit records

Madurai: Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday ordered Tirunelveli Judicial Magistrate Court I to submit all its records in connection with the case registered against former minister ‘Agri’ S S Krishnamoorthy. Krishnamoorthy was arrested for allegedly abetting suicide of the agriculture department senior engineer S Muthukumarasamy. CBCID had filed the chargesheet in the case in Tirunelveli JM court.

Notice on plea against TNPSC Appointments

Chennai: The Madras High Court has issued notice on another writ petition, this time a public interest one, from K Balu, president, Advocates Forum for Social Justice, challenging the appointment of 11 persons, including six lawyers, as members of the TN Public Service Commission. The first Bench of Chief Justice SK Kaul and Justice MM Sundresh, before which the PIL came up today, ordered notice to the State government and others returnable by March 31. In the PIL Balu contended that the appointments is politically motivated as all the 11 members were rewarded with the plum constitutional posts for their loyalty to the ruling party. They had no experience to justify the appointment which involved recruiting people for government service. The appointments, Balu said, were made without following any procedure and guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court, the petitioner alleged. There was no transparency in the appointments and there was no representation for women. Most of those appointed belonged to one particular community, petitioner claimed.