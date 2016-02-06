CHENNAI: After being the toast of the commuters, Uber, the app-based taxi hailing service, seems to have hit a rough patch, with a user coming out with an online petition against ‘surge pricing’ – where users have to pay extra during peak hours apparently to ensure that more vehicles are on the road. How much extra? Well, that depends on the area from where you are hailing the cab, how many vehicles are available, the time of the day among other factors. It can be anywhere from 1.2x (120 per cent of normal fare) to as high as 9x (nine times the normal fare).

While this is not a hidden charge but is instead informed before booking, that has not prevented one of the customers, Nitish Parnami, from floating the online petition addressed to Amit Jain, head of operations, Uber India, and Travis Kalanick, Uber CEO, asking the company to stop surge pricing.

The petition is accompanied by screenshots to back his allegations of surge pricing and availability of vehicles.

Parnami, who claims to be a frequent Uber user, has so far received over 32,000 supporters for the petition he posted on Change.Org.

His main contentions are:

“Uber claims surge pricing is for the customer’s benefit, to ensure that they have cabs. A cab driver ended my friend’s trip halfway through when he asked to wait for couple of minutes. He had just stepped out to get some cash from an ATM. The cab driver asked him to rebook… this time with 2.6x surge pricing.

“Uber claims that it uses surge pricing when there is a shortage of cabs. I had more than eight Uber cabs available around me and still had to pay 3.8x surge pricing.

“Uber claims surge pricing attracts more drivers during peak hours. I had to pay 1.5x surge pricing on a Wednesday afternoon; clearly not peak hour timings.”

Parnami alleged that the excess fare collected in the name of surge pricing does not necessarily go to the drivers but instead to the company. This allegation is as claimed by many drivers, he added, but without naming any. “Uber is a great convenience and has transformed how we travel. But they have to stop taking advantage of customers who rely on them,” he added in the petition.

To be fair to the company, surge pricing is a strategy adopted by its rivals including Ola. The firms maintain it is essential to attract the drivers to hit the road during those difficult peak hours.