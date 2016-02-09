CHENNAI: With the 14th Assembly coming to an end in May, Finance and PWD Minister O Panneerselvam is scheduled to present the interim budget for the year 2016-17 on February 16.

This would be the sixth and last budget during the current term. Vote on Account Bill would be adopted as the full-fledged budget would be submitted by the next government after assuming power in May, 2016.

Panneerselvam has been tabling tax-free budgets for the last four years and this one too is expected to be on similar lines. The session is expected to last for five days. But the exact duration of the session will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee after the presentation of the budget. The concluding session of the 14th Assembly began with the customary address of Governor K Rosaiah on January 20 and ended on January 23.