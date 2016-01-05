CHENNAI: The Central team will make on-the-spot assessment of damage caused by the fourth spell of rains during the north-east monsoon starting today (January 5) from Mylapore.

In Chennai district, the team will be visiting Kotturpuram, Saidapet, Jafferkhanpet, Vembuliamman Kovil Street in Virugambakkam and Valasaravakkam. The team will be visiting other districts on January 6. Prior to their visit, the team is likely to meet Chief Secretary K Gnanadesikan at the Secretariat wherein a power-point presentation will be made on the extent of damage.

Secretaries of various departments will go over the damage caused by the rain to the infrastructure.