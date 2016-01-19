Motivational Album Launched

Vinisha Vision in association with radio channel Big FM has come out with a motivational album titled ‘Chennai will bounce back’ to extend moral support to the poor, low-income families who are still struggling to get back to normal life after rain havoc. The first copy of the album was released by music director Sathya Chidambaram on January 13 at the Big FM studios and was received by another composer Mohamad Ghibran. KV Kathiravan, managing director, Vinisha Vision and D Vijaykumar, director of the film, shared their experiences.

SRM Alumni Win FB Contest

Team Tartanium, a team of four including SRM University alumnus Sumanth Reddy Pandugula and Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) students Avi Romanoff , Nikhil Choudhary and Tiffany Jiang, took home the first prize at the Facebook’s Global Hackathon Finals 2015. The fight to the finish was tough with 78 finalists, 21 teams from 11 countries. Hackers from across the world and teams from global varsities were flown to the Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park for the three-day intense competitive event. In the finals, Team Tartanium, which Sumanth and his team won, created Onreel.news which allows tracking developing stories around the world in real time through videos taken by direct witnesses.

A Yoga Studio for Women

Yoga studio Zorba has opened a new outlet in Anna Nagar, taking its total branches to three in 22 months. Two entrepreneurs Anu Khemka and Bobby Sonthalia wanted to use this platform to create awareness on health among women cutting across all professional backgrounds.The duo’s vision is to promote well-being through yoga and Zumba taught by skilled instructors. For more details, contact: 96001 22292

MOP Girls Trained on Soft Skills

MCom students at MOP Vaishnav College for Women were taken to VGP Resorts on January 9 as part of their one-day soft skills training schedule. The training session kicked off with an introspective exercise followed by activities aimed at improving interpersonal and communication skills and inculcating a competitive spirit in students. They were instructed on behaviour modification and were taught some techniques to erase unwanted memories to help them progress in their personal and professional lives.